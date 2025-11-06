Madhuri Dixit Canada Tour: Organisers Clarify Actress Has Always Been 'Professional & Punctual'

Instagram: Madhuri Dixit

A couple of days ago, Madhuri Dixit faced backlash on social media for allegedly coming three hours late for an event in Toronto, Canada. Fans started slamming her and called it the worst event. However, now the organisers have clarified that there was a miscommunication, and the actress has always been professional and punctual.

Atique Sheikh, the National Promoter of Madhuri's USA and Canada tour, Golden Diva of Bollywood, stated that the actress was on time. He revealed that the issue happened due to a local promoter’s miscommunication.

At a press conference, Sheikh clarified that the event was supposed to be a fan meet & greet and not a concert. He said that some fans were wrongly informed that it was a concert, leading to a misunderstanding.

He said, “Madhuri ji has always been professional and punctual. She arrived at 9:30 PM for her scheduled performance and went on stage between 9:45 PM and 10:00 PM, as planned."

According to the organisers, Madhuri also attended a meet and greet session at 5:30 PM. They emphasised that there was no delay or lapse from the actress or her team.

Madhuri Dixit's USA & Canada Tour

After Toronto, the actress will be heading to New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and New York for the Golden Diva of Bollywood tour.

After her event in Toronto, the actress shared on Instagram, "Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November, Boston on 7th November, Chicago on 8th November, Houston on 9th November, New York on 15th November (sic)."

Madhuri Dixit Movies

Madhuri will next be seen in a film titled Ma Behen. It also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role. Fans of the actresses are excited to watch them together in a film again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.