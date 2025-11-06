 Haq: Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Petition To Restrain The Release Of Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq is inspired by the Shah Bano Begum case, and Bano's daughter had filed a petition to restrain the release of the film. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition, and the movie will release on November 7, 2025, without any hurdle.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Emraan Hashmi

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq is inspired by the Shah Bano Begum case. Bano's daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, had filed a petition against the movie claiming that it distorted personal events that took place in her mother's life. She argued that the film was made without taking consent from Bano's family or her legal heirs.

According to Bar And Bench, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition to restrain the release of the film. Justice Pranay Verma at the Indore Bench of the High Court said, “Privacy or reputation earned by a person during his or her lifetime extinguishes with his or her death. It cannot be inherited like a movable or immovable property."

The Court also agreed with the filmmaker that the movie is only inspired by the Supreme Court case, and has been fictionalised, and even a disclaimer has been added in the film.

The Court said, "Since the disclaimer itself states that the same is dramatization and is fictional and an adaptation of a book and is inspired by a judgment of the Apex Court, it cannot be said that the contents of the film are fabricated. Since the film is an inspiration and a fiction, some amount of leeway is certainly permissible and merely because the same is done, it cannot be said that there has been any sensationalization or false portrayal."

Haq Story

Haq is about Shazia Bano, who fights a legal battle against her husband for the maintenance of her kids. The film is based on the book, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, which was written by journalist Jigna Vora.

Haq Reviews

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

