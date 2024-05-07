Did Dad-To-Be Ranveer Singh DELETE Wedding Photos With Deepika Padukone From Instagram?

Ranveer Singh's fans were taken aback when they noticed that he removed all his wedding pictures with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, from his Instagram account.

However, the Bajirao Mastani actor still has other photos with his ladylove on his Instagram. Notably, Ranveer's Instagram feed currently displays images only up until January 2023 and he has only 133 posts on his feed.

Ranveer is yet to react to this.

A few years ago, Deepika also archived all her wedding photos with Ranveer on her Instagram handle.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a picturesque location at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

They were secretly engaged for three years. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 that he proposed to Padukone in 2015 during their vacation to the Maldives.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will star together in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Ranveer has Don 3 in his pipeline with Kiara Advani. The actress has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan.