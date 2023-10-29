 Karan Johar Hits Back At Trolls Over Deepika-Ranveer Episode Of KWK Season 8: Says, "Keep Your Criticism Constructive"
The filmmaker/host reminded trolls to engage in criticism as long as it is respectful

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

The alarming criticism and trolling that the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has elicited, is unbelievable.

From targetting the actors over their dating history, to trivialising the concerns of mental health raised by Deepika, to netizens calling them out for offering repeated statements from previous editions, the vitriol unleashed online, seems to have gone off the roof.

During an Instagram live session on his account, on Sunday afternoon, filmmaker and host Karan Johar addressed the online chatter and specifically doled out a word of advice to trolls.

Seeking feedback from fans about his show and other work-committed engagements, Karan urged social media users to exercise courtesy and objectivity when expressing criticism to the actions and words witnessed on his show. He was also quick to remind the ones spewing venom and hate online that no one will pay them attention. To quote him, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani filmmaker says, “Keep your criticism constructive. If you want to troll us…Do what you need to do because no one’s looking.”

As a personality, who has been subjected to brutal trolling himself, Karan reminded everyone that trolling is futile and does not serve a purpose. He says, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You’re filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what’s gonna happen will happen to the people you’re trolling. If they’re gonna meet the success, they will. If they’re gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.”

Karan also took a moment to appreciate those who are disengaging from such negative chatter. He added, "“For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. New episodes will premiere, every Thursday from midnight 12 am onwards.

