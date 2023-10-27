Ranveer Singh TROLLED For Using Same Story Of Meeting Anushka Sharma For Deepika Padukone On Koffee With Karan 8 (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared as guests on the first episode of Karan Johar's much talked about chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The actors are currently making headlines for their sizzling chemistry on the couch. During the show, the couple opened up about their relationship, marriage, proposal and also gave a glimpse of their dreamy wedding for the first time. However, Ranveer is now getting trolled for telling the same story of meeting ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma for Deepika in the same show.

In the first episode of the fresh season of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer shared his experience of meeting his real life heroine, Deepika, in the most dramatic way at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai house.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the incident where he first saw Deepika, Ranveer said, "There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali’s house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika’s arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God!"

However, soon after the episode was released, netizens pointed out that Ranveer had shared the same things for Anushka when he appeared with the Band Baaja Baaraat co-star in the fourth season of the chat show in 2011.

The actor was also brutally trolled for his comments. Check out the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Entire Bollywood is a lie," a user wrote.

Another user posted on X, "No way Ranveer used the same story to make impression on Deepika and Anushka ?? 😭😭"

"Ranveer used the same lines for both Anushka and Deepika in same KWK. He is the biggest loser," read another comment.

Ranveer and Anushka talked about their on-screen chemistry and love life when they appeared together on the show. They also discussed their successful debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the new episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 will be dropped by makers every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)