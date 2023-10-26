 Watch: Deepika Padukone Confesses Being In A 'Situationship' With Ranveer Singh On Koffee With Karan 8; Netizens REACT
Deepika Padukone stated that they both were allowed to see other people and were not committed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee With Karan 8 couch and opened up about their relationship, marriage, proposal and even gave a glimpse of their dreamy wedding for the very first time. They have been making headlines for their appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the couple has captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting chemistry.

While interacting with the host, Deepika also revealed that she wasn't committed to Ranveer when they met each other. The Gehraiyaan actress stated that they both were allowed to see other people and soon after the video of the actress surfaced on social media, netizens wondered it Ranveer and Deepika were caught in a 'situationship.'

For those unversed, situationship is a romantic or sexual relationship that is undefined and noncommittal. In the recent times, the term is often likened to 'open relationship'.

Opening up about their life before marriage, Deepika said on the show, "I didn’t commit until he (Ranveer) proposed to me." She also added that they always found their way back to each other because no one excited her more than Ranveer did.

While several fans defended Deepika for her revelation, others trolled the couple. Here's how netizens reacted:

Deepika and Ranveer starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83'.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

