Ranveer Singh Amps Up His Airport Look With ₹2.4 Lakh Mini LV Bag; See Photos

By: Sachin T | April 03, 2024

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Wednesday (April 3). Several pictures of the actor have surfaced on social media platforms

Photos by Viral Bhayani

As always, Ranveer made heads turn with his stylish appearance at the airport. He opted for an all-black outfit and matching accessories

He amped up his airport look with an expensive Louis Vuitton bag which is a latest addition to the brand's Keepall family

We did a little research and found out that the cost of the black mini bag is Rs 2.47 lakh

As per the luxury brand's website, the bag's design incorporates Keepall details, like the dual reinforcement strips and removable leather name tag.

It has a double handle and signature shoulder strap. These features make it an ideal city bag for 'men with contemporary tastes'

For his appearance, Ranveer opted for black jeans, t-shirt and an oversized coat. He completed his look with beret cap and sunglasses

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Don 3. He also has Singham Again in the pipeline

