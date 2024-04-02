Actors Who Starred In Sports Drama: From Ajay Devgn In Maidaan To Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

By: Sachin T | April 02, 2024
Bollywood and sports are two of the most loved fields in India, and several movies have been made in the country based on sports and the lives of sportsmen
Ajay Devgn is all set to star in Maidaan, which is the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach in the late 50s and early 60s, who is credited to have revolutionised the sport in India
Speak of sports dramas, and Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India is unmissable! SRK played a hockey coach for India's women's hockey team and it is considered to be one of the landmark films of his career
Priyanka Chopra played Indian boxer MC Mary Kom in the film of the same name in 2014, and it had recorded the highest-ever opening for a female-led Indian film
Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of former Team India skipper MS Dhoni in his biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and the film continues to enjoy an audience on television and OTT even today
'83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, brought the story of Team India's 1983 victory at the cricket World Cup to life once again. The actor essayed the role of the winning captain, Kapil Dev
Farhan Akhtar played the role of Indian sprinter Milkha Singh in ht film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and he was lauded for his performance
Dangal (2016) tells the story of the Phogat sisters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, who went on to represent the country on the global map in the field of wrestling
Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, tells the story of independent India's first national hockey team and how it clinched a gold at the 1948 Summer Olympics fighting against all odds and roadblocks
