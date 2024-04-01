Inside Ajay Devgn's Sprawling Mumbai House Shivshakti: From Dramatic Spiral Staircase To Neutral Interiors

Bollywood's very own Singham, Ajay Devgn, is all set to celebrate his 55th birthday on April 2, Tuesday

The actor is the proud owner of a lavish property in Mumbai, named Shivshakti, which he shares with his wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug

Being an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, Ajay has named his house Shivshakti, and it is a blend of both traditional designs and modern minimalism

The house mirrors Ajay's personality with its muted, neutral tones, while Kajol's vibrant personality can be seen across the house in the form of a pop of colour here and there with paintings, lights and showpieces

The house is surrounded by trees and shade but the couple has designed it in a way that ample natural light also filters in through the windows

Not just that, but the house also has multiple balconies where Ajay, Kajol and the kids can enjoy some fresh breeze

Ajay's residence also has a dramatic spiral staircase, just like the ones shown in Hindi shows and movies and it often serves as a background for Kajol's breathtaking pictures

The house also has a lounge area where Ajay is seen spending most of his times with his kids when he is not working

The entire house has photos of the family on the walls, tables and the nooks and corners, giving a glimpse of some of their best moments

