Shaitaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Film

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in lead roles, released in theatres on the occasion of Women's Day (March 8, 2024). It will now release on OTT in May 2024.

Where to watch Shaitaan

The psychological thriller, which is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati hit 'Vash', was praised by critics and audiences for the outstanding performances by the cast, impressive cinematography, and engaging storyline. According to reports, it will release on OTT on May 3, 2024, and Netflix has already acquired the rights for the film.

Plot

The movie revolves around Kabir and his family. In the trailer, it is revealed that their peaceful life turns into a nightmare when a stranger named Vanraj enters their farmhouse. Vanraj uses black magic to take control of Kabir's daughter, Janvi and demands that her parents surrender her to him.

However, Kabir and Jyoti refuse to give in to his evil demands. The story becomes more thrilling as Vanraj starts tormenting Kabir and his family. Kabir must now fight to save his daughter and his family, and the movie aims to deliver the message that evil may be powerful, but it will always lose when goodness stands up against it.

Cast

Shaitaan ensembles a talented cast such as Ajay Devgn as Kabir, R Madhavan as Vanraj, Jyothika as Jyoti, Kabir's wife, Janki Bodiwala as Janvi, Kabir and Jyoti's daughter, Anngad Raaj as Dhruv, Kabir & Jyoti's son, among others.

About Shaitaan

Aamil Keeyan Khan wrote and directed the thriller drama, which is produced by Vikas Bahl, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Panorama Studios, and Devgn Films. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti handled the cinematography, and Sandeep Francis handled the editing.

Shaitaan Box Office

Shaitaan opened with a bang at the box office and it has now emerged to become one of the highest grossers of 2024. Despite minimal promotions, the film is being lauded by the masses and the positive word of mouth has clearly reflected in the numbers.

Despite being in theatres for almost a month now, the film has been raking in money steadily and it is soon set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark globally.