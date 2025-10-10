Zubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore due to drowning. Multiple arrests have taken place in the death probe, and now, on Friday, October 10, 2025, his two Personal Security Officers (PSO) were arrested after the police found around Rs. 1 crore of transactions in their bank accounts.

According to ANI, the SIT/CID team arrested PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The two were with Zubeen for a long time, but they didn't travel to Singapore with him. They were taken to the CJM court, and the court remanded them to a five-day police custody.

Guwahati | CJM Court remands Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg, to five-day police custody https://t.co/oHLtWe9UNC — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

While talking to PTI, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta revealed that the police found a transaction of Rs. 70 lakh in one PSO’s account and a transaction of Rs. 45 lakh in another's account. The amounts exceed their known sources of income. Gupta said, “We found financial irregularities in their bank accounts. One PSO’s account shows Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 45 lakh was detected in the other’s account."

Read Also NFR officials visit Zubeen Garg’s residence to offer condolences

Who All Are Arrested In Zubeen Garg's Death Probe?

Till now, seven people have been arrested in the late singer's death probe. Apart from the two PSOs, people who were arrested are Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), Siddharth Sharma (singer's manager), Shyamkanu Mahanta (organizer of North East India Festival), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (Zubeen's bandmate), and Amritprabha Mahanta (co-singer).

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore. He was there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. Earlier, there were reports that he passed away while scuba diving, but later reports claimed he died due to drowning in water as he was not wearing a safety jacket.