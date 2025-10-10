 Zubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested

The two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the late singer Zubeen Garg were arrested after the police found transactions of around Rs. 1 crore in their bank accounts. PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya were with Zubeen for a long time, but they didn't travel to Singapore with him. They were taken to the CJM court, and the court remanded them to a five-day police custody.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away last month in Singapore due to drowning. Multiple arrests have taken place in the death probe, and now, on Friday, October 10, 2025, his two Personal Security Officers (PSO) were arrested after the police found around Rs. 1 crore of transactions in their bank accounts.

According to ANI, the SIT/CID team arrested PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The two were with Zubeen for a long time, but they didn't travel to Singapore with him. They were taken to the CJM court, and the court remanded them to a five-day police custody.

While talking to PTI, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta revealed that the police found a transaction of Rs. 70 lakh in one PSO’s account and a transaction of Rs. 45 lakh in another's account. The amounts exceed their known sources of income. Gupta said, “We found financial irregularities in their bank accounts. One PSO’s account shows Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 45 lakh was detected in the other’s account."

Read Also
NFR officials visit Zubeen Garg’s residence to offer condolences
article-image

Who All Are Arrested In Zubeen Garg's Death Probe?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest
Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

Till now, seven people have been arrested in the late singer's death probe. Apart from the two PSOs, people who were arrested are Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), Siddharth Sharma (singer's manager), Shyamkanu Mahanta (organizer of North East India Festival), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (Zubeen's bandmate), and Amritprabha Mahanta (co-singer).

Read Also
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody
article-image

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore. He was there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. Earlier, there were reports that he passed away while scuba diving, but later reports claimed he died due to drowning in water as he was not wearing a safety jacket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old...

'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old...

'This Film Industry Isn’t For You': Deepika Padukone Trolled For Her '8-hour' Work Shift Statement

'This Film Industry Isn’t For You': Deepika Padukone Trolled For Her '8-hour' Work Shift Statement

Delhi HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Ajaz Khan In Case Over Objectionable Social Media Post

Delhi HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Ajaz Khan In Case Over Objectionable Social Media Post

Hansal Mehta Slams Industry For 12-Hour Day Shift Amid Deepika Padukone's Work-Life Balance Debate:...

Hansal Mehta Slams Industry For 12-Hour Day Shift Amid Deepika Padukone's Work-Life Balance Debate:...

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Personal Security Officers Of Late Singer Arrested