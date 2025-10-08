Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody

Zubeen Garg death case: AddlSP Sandipan Garg in 7 day SIT custody |

Guwahati: Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) of Boko in Kamrup district Sandipan Garg, cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been remanded to 7 days of police custody following his arrest in connection with the popular artist’s mysterious death in Singapore on September 19.

The arrest marks a major development in the high-profile case that has gripped Assam, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice from fans and civil society groups #JusticeForZubeen.

Announcing the development, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed, “The SIT/CID has arrested an Assam Police Service officer, Sandipan Garg, in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.”

Garg, currently posted in Kamrup district, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup (Metro), who granted the police custody to facilitate further interrogation. Investigators said Garg had travelled with Zubeen to Singapore stayed same hotel Pan Pacific and was present at the yacht party on September 19, when the 52-year-old singer and filmmaker allegedly drowned while swimming. The incident, initially described as accidental, has since raised questions about possible foul play.

The state government had earlier constituted a 9-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDGP Gupta to probe the case. The SIT has so far arrested five individuals, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

On Wednesday, singer Manas Robin appeared before the SIT to join the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, while the team continued questioning Singapore-based non-resident Assamese Rup Kamal Kalita for a second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, will be formally constituted on Saturday to conduct an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death. “I urge all who have any information or evidence to come forward,” the Chief Minister said during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday evening.

The SIT is also preparing to issue fresh summons to seven members of the Assam Association Singapore, who failed to appear before investigators after being served earlier notices. These individuals were reportedly involved in organising the yacht event attended by the singer.

Of the eight Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) originally summoned, only one — Rupkamal Kalita — has appeared before the CID so far. Gupta confirmed that Kalita was questioned for over 24 hours at the CID headquarters and that communication with others was ongoing through legal channels. “Since they are based abroad, the process involves diplomatic coordination, but we expect their cooperation soon,” he said.

The SIT’s investigation has intensified, with officers piecing together eyewitness accounts, digital records, and forensic evidence to reconstruct the events leading to Garg’s death.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons, had travelled to Singapore to attend the 4th North East India Festival. His untimely death during what was meant to be a celebratory event has left fans heartbroken and the state demanding answers.

As the investigation deepens, both the SIT and the upcoming judicial inquiry are expected to play crucial roles in uncovering the truth behind the loss of an artist whose voice defined a generation.