'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday had warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Union Home Minister Amit Shah and mentioned that Modi should not always listen to Shah.

Calling Shah as ‘acting Prime Minister, Mamata called that Shah may turn out to be ‘Mir Jafar’

Notably, Mir Zafar, the 18th-century military general who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey.

“Whatever the Election Commission of India is doing it is being done by Shah’s behest. I would like to warn the PM not to trust Amit Shah as he can turn out to be your biggest Mir Jafar. Be alert while you have the time because morning shows the day,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots, the West Bengal Chief Minister also questioned how can SIR be done over a fortnight?

Incidentally, Shah had visited Kolkata in August and held a meeting with Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to discuss SIR.

“Can the SIR exercise be completed within a fortnight and can fresh names be uploaded in that period under the current circumstances? We are currently fighting with the flood situation, heavy rains and even festivals are going on,” further mentioned Mamata.

Without naming anyone, Mamata said after she had announced that she will inaugurate Birla paint factory at Pingla on Thursday, she had received a message that the programme stands cancelled.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also hit out at the central government after the flight prices between Kolkata and Bagdogra got increased.

Meanwhile, a team from the Election Commission of India, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti makes a two days visit to Kolkata and has begun review meetings of SIR in the state.

Talking to the media, state election commissioner Manoj Agarwal said that the meeting was held on Wednesday and the same will take place even on Thursday to discuss SIR in West Bengal.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari once again said that SIR will take place in this state.