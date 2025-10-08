West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a six-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) were stopped at Tripura airport while they were about to visit their vandalized party office in Agartala.

“I have asked the delegation to start walking if the police are not permitting any vehicles. Then the delegation started walking and if the police stopped them then I would have personally visited Tripura,” said at Kolkata airport after returning from North Bengal.

She had also mentioned that she will again visit North Bengal next week to monitor the flood situation herself.

Earlier this day, a six-member delegation of TMC comprising Kunal Ghosh, Sayoni Ghosh, Birbaha Hansda, Sushmita Dev, Pratima Mondal and Sudip Raka visited Tripura but their vehicles were not allowed to take them out from the airport.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh complained that they were not even allowed to take pre-paid taxis from the airport.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters vandalized our party office and now we are not allowed to meet with our workers. Is BJP afraid of TMC in Tripura? We don’t stop any BJP leaders from Tripura from entering Kolkata,” said Ghosh.

However, later through a police convoy the TMC leaders were taken to their party office in Agartala.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said that they will meet DG on Wednesday and also the Governor on Thursday to inform them about the vandalism.

Notably, after BJP West Bengal MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked in Jalpaiguri by alleged TMC workers when they visited to give relief materials to flood affected people. BJP Tripura supporters held a protest rally in Agartala and few miscreants were seen vandalizing TMC office which TMC alleges to be BJP supporters and leaders.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that TMC should give ‘relief’ to people rather than playing politics.