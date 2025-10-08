 Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Attracts Over 25 Crore Visitors, Boosts UP Economy By ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
The corridor project has redefined the landscape of Varanasi, improving infrastructure and transforming the old temple town into a vibrant cultural and economic center. Enhanced facilities, road connectivity from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport to the Ganga ghats, and the beautification of ghats have played a crucial role in drawing both domestic and international visitors.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Kashi Vishwanath Temple |

Lucknow: Since its inauguration in December 2021, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has evolved into one of India’s most significant religious tourism destinations, welcoming over 25.28 crore visitors. The steady influx of pilgrims has injected nearly ₹1.25 lakh crore into Uttar Pradesh’s economy over the past three and a half years, largely benefitting small traders, artisans, boatmen, and the hospitality sector.

According to Vishwabhushan Mishra, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the consistent arrival of devotees has created sustainable employment for thousands across sectors linked to tourism and pilgrimage. Local businesses have witnessed significant growth as spiritual travel becomes a major economic driver.

Economist Professor Rajnath of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University estimates that an average visitor spends between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, directly boosting the regional economy.

Even conservative estimates place the total contribution at ₹1.25 lakh crore. He added that the corridor’s success has sparked a ripple effect, encouraging travel to nearby religious sites like Vindhyavasini Dham, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, and Naimisharanya. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor now serves as a model for religious infrastructure and heritage-linked economic revival.

Its success has inspired similar projects across Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of linking faith, heritage, and sustainable livelihood opportunities in the state’s cultural heartland.

