UP Governor Anandiben Patel Warns Young Women Against Live-In Relationships At Kashi Vidyapith Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel |

Varanasi: At the 47th convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged young women to exercise caution in personal relationships, warning against the rising trend of live-in relationships. Addressing students and faculty, she said such arrangements often lead to exploitation, describing them metaphorically as “a society that eats the mango and throws away the seed.”

Speaking about the increasing number of distressing incidents reported in recent days, Patel said she has witnessed several cases where women in live-in relationships were abandoned after being exploited. “I have met around 80 girls who were left by their partners—some with infants as young as two months. This is a harsh reality of modern society. Young women must stay alert,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Governor also recalled her interactions with survivors of abuse. “I once met 40 girls behind closed doors to hear their experiences. Four of them spoke up—one was abused by her father, another by an uncle, one by a cousin, and another by a neighbor. They showed courage by filing police complaints, and the offenders are now in jail,” Patel stated.

She added that many universities need to take proactive steps to protect and guide young women. Referring to concerns expressed by a High Court judge about the POCSO Act and child safety, Patel said measures must be put in place to ensure justice and awareness at the institutional level.

The convocation also celebrated academic achievements, with 101 students receiving 103 gold medals, including three transgender students who were awarded degrees for the first time in the university’s history. Chief Guest Professor Saroj Chudamani from AIIMS, New Delhi, praised the graduates for their hard work and dedication.However, the ceremony was not without controversy.

Following complaints from the Governor about poor conditions on campus, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the university. He expressed dissatisfaction over the state of hostels and sports facilities, directing officials to form a committee to investigate irregularities and take corrective action.