 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who also visited the hospital attacked the Chief Minister for ‘not’ meeting BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets BJP MP Khagen Murmu. | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the hospital where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu is admitted after being attacked on Monday at Jalpaiguri district while monitoring the flood situation there.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that Murmu is ‘not’ that serious.

“I have seen the reports and have spoken with the doctors. The BJP MP is not that serious. He is diabetic for which he will be kept under observation. I pray for his speedy recovery,” said Mamata.

However, it is not known whether Mamata had met BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh who also sustained injuries and is admitted in the same hospital in Siliguri.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO
Disgusting! Woman Catches Juice Vendor Keeping Cloth In Utensil After Cleaning His Private Part In Dehradun - VIDEO
Disgusting! Woman Catches Juice Vendor Keeping Cloth In Utensil After Cleaning His Private Part In Dehradun - VIDEO
Maharashtra Approves Independent Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station With 108 Posts To Boost Security
Maharashtra Approves Independent Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station With 108 Posts To Boost Security
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-8 Bust Interstate E-Commerce Barcode Fraud Racket, Seize ₹45 Lakh Goods; 3 Accused Arrested
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-8 Bust Interstate E-Commerce Barcode Fraud Racket, Seize ₹45 Lakh Goods; 3 Accused Arrested

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to X condemned Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the attack of saffron camp’s MP and MLA.

“The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state. I wish the West Bengal Government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Read Also
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
article-image

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who also visited the hospital attacked the Chief Minister for ‘not’ meeting BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

“We have spoken with the doctors and Murmu will be kept under doctor’s observation for four weeks and if needed then we can shift him to Delhi AIIMS. NIA or CBI should take up the investigation and also see if there was any involvement of terror outfits from Bangladesh,” said Adhikari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO

Haryana IGP Puran Kumar Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence - VIDEO

Haryana IGP Puran Kumar Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence - VIDEO

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?