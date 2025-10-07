West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospital To Meet Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets BJP MP Khagen Murmu. | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the hospital where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu is admitted after being attacked on Monday at Jalpaiguri district while monitoring the flood situation there.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that Murmu is ‘not’ that serious.

“I have seen the reports and have spoken with the doctors. The BJP MP is not that serious. He is diabetic for which he will be kept under observation. I pray for his speedy recovery,” said Mamata.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it is not known whether Mamata had met BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh who also sustained injuries and is admitted in the same hospital in Siliguri.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to X condemned Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the attack of saffron camp’s MP and MLA.

“The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state. I wish the West Bengal Government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who also visited the hospital attacked the Chief Minister for ‘not’ meeting BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

“We have spoken with the doctors and Murmu will be kept under doctor’s observation for four weeks and if needed then we can shift him to Delhi AIIMS. NIA or CBI should take up the investigation and also see if there was any involvement of terror outfits from Bangladesh,” said Adhikari.