Election Commission Halts Transfer Of DMs & SDMs In 72 UP Districts Till December 30

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India has ordered a temporary halt on the transfer of District Magistrates (DMs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh until December 30. The restriction, issued in view of the ongoing voter list revision for 11 Legislative Council seats, aims to ensure continuity in the electoral registration process.

Officials engaged in the preparation of voter rolls such as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs, and other designated staff cannot be transferred without prior approval from the Election Commission. The directive covers major divisions including Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Jhansi, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur, where divisional commissioners serve as EROs.

The revision process, which began on September 30, covers both Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies—five Graduate (Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad-Jhansi) and six Teachers’ (Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, Gorakhpur-Faizabad). The final publication of the updated voter lists is scheduled for December 30.

In addition, Assistant Commissioners, Block Development Officers (BDOs), Executive Officers (EOs), and Tehsildars involved in the process are also barred from transfer during this period. Even Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assisting in the revision exercise will come under the same restriction, according to the directive.

The order underscores the Commission’s focus on maintaining administrative stability throughout the voter registration drive to prevent disruption in the revision and verification work ahead of the council elections.