Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO

Television actor Neil Bhatt has grabbed headlines after being spotted with a mystery woman on Thursday evening amid divorce rumours with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma.

Bhatt's love story with Aishwarya began during the shooting of the hit television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and the couple gained immense popularity after their participation in Bigg Boss 17.

In the viral video, Neil was seen with the mystery woman, who appeared to avoid the paparazzi, while the actor was spotted interacting with them.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about their divorce. Neil and Aishwarya have not been sharing photos with each other for quite some time now, further fueling the divorce rumours.

Earlier, there were also rumours that they are heading for a separation, with some even alleging that they are already living separately.

Aishwarya Sharma On Divorce Rumours

A few months ago, Aishwarya issued a statement, where she responded to rumours of marriage trouble with Neil. She wrote, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak, but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

Furthermore, she added, "Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, on recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over nose."

The couple got married on November 30, 2021.