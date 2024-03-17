Aishwarya Sharma FAINTS During Performance With Neil Bhatt At Holi Event In Mumbai

One of the most popular couples in the telly world, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, were seen setting the stage on fire as they danced at a Holi bash in Mumbai on Saturday. However, in a shocking turn of events, Aishwarya fainted midway during her performance on the stage itself, and she was rushed for treatment.

According to reports, Aishwarya was dancing to some peppy tracks on stage and that is when the actress collapsed on stage. The report added that the actress' blood pressure had dropped due to which she fainted.

Aishwarya had reportedly given one shot already and was dancing with Neil when she suddenly fell on the stage.

The actress was rushed to her vanity van and was given immediate treatment by doctors. She felt better after few hours of rest and returned to shoot the rest of her performance.

As soon as the report about her mishap surfaced online, concerned fans took to social media to enquire about her health. The comments section under her latest post is flooded with messages asking the actress to take care and get well soon.

Aishwarya is yet to share an official statement on the incident.

Aishwarya became a household name with the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which also starred her husband Neil Bhatt. However, it was the couple's participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 17 which earned them millions of fans.

Besides, Aishwarya also participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty.