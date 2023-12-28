Aishwarya Sharma Apologises For Behaviour In Bigg Boss 17: 'Don't Tag Me As Villain'

Aishwarya Sharma was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house by captain Isha Malviya. This is the first time that a captain has had the power to evict a contestant. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, Aishwarya talks about her mood swings, her relationship with Neil Bhatt and much more.

Do you feel sorry for blasting at Neil?

Yes, I am really sorry for having been rude to my husband Neil, who always supported me. The environment and the situation would affect me a lot. My mood swings are the reason for me being rude. In fact, I have not done it on purpose. It has happened because of the situation that we all face in the BB house.

Are you a dominating wife in general?

Honestly, I never behave in this manner with Neil. I just burst out because of the prevailing environment living and facing things with the housemates. You do feel frustrated at times.

What are your thoughts on the host Salman Khan?

I would really like to thank Salman, who made me realise my odd behaviour towards my husband Neil. He is very caring. I promise him that such a thing will never happen again. I seek apology from Neil with my folded hands to be rest assured that I will never shout at you again in my entire lifetime.

How does it feel when people tag you as a villain?

I am not a villain. This is not a trait of my personality. They have just witnessed it during my stay in BB 17 house. I would like to tell them that I regret my behaviour and so please don’t tag me as a villain.

How are you with Neil at your own house?

We are the same even at home. If we fight or love, it's real. We cannot fake it. Even in the BB house, our fights and lovey-dovey moments were real, not fake at all. I can't question myself. I was missing Neil's behaviour towards me in the initial stay in the BB house as he treats me in a very childlike and kiddish manner at home but later on he did cuddle me and lent me his shoulders whenever I was feeling low.