In Episode 73 of Bigg Boss, various situations unfolded in the house. While Mannara Chopra persistently teased Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan about their game plan, on the flip side, Isha's impromptu decisions have been causing considerable confusion among the housemates.
Bigg Boss 17 Week 11 Nominations: Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan Get Nominated
While Neil is up for eviction throughout the entire season, Rinku was nominated by Samarth Jurel and the other nominees were selected based on Captain Isha Malviya's judgement
Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 11:40 PM IST