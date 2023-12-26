Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Ankita Lokhande's Educational Qualification?

By: Siksha M | December 26, 2023
Ankita Lokhande, a well-known Indian television star, has gained significant recognition and popularity for her recent appearance on the hit show Bigg Boss 17.
Did you know about the actresses educational qualification? let's find out!
Ankita hails from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande, is a teacher.
As per multiple media reports, she completed her schooling at a local school in Indore.
She has obtained a graduation degree from a college in Indore.
Ankita used to participate in badminton during her college years before she relocated from the city to pursue her acting ambitions.
Thanks For Reading!