Big Boss Famed & YouTuber Elvish Yadav Passed Out From This College

Big Boss Famed and YouTuber Elvish Yadav Passed Out From This College |

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been controversial due to its content and contestants. After the wild card entry of Elvish Yadav, the reality show has increased its fanbase amongst the youths who are fascinated by the Youtuber's lifestyle. The young lad from Haryana's Gurgaon was born on 14th September 1997. He first came to fame after starting his YouTube channel in which he used to upload comedy videos which garnered enough views to make him popular.

According to media reports, he shares a close bond with his family and friends, making his home a thriving hub of joy and laughter which could also be seen in his vlogs uploaded on his YouTube channel. Elvish is known for his mischievous nature and humorous antics.

Education

According to the reports Elvish was an intelligent student during his academic years. He achieved 94% marks in his senior secondary examination or class 12th. He did his schooling from the Amit International School, Gurugram and then went to pursue his graduation degree in commerce from the Hansraj College affiliated to the University of Delhi.

Career

Initially, Elvish had dreams of pursuing a government job, but gradually, his interest shifted towards YouTube. In 2016, he officially started his YouTube career with his debut video “How Voice Tech Selfie.” Since then, he has amassed over 10 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and over 4.71 million subscribers on his second channel, "Elvish Yadav vlogs."

In the recent development in the Big Boss' House, Elvish and Bebika team up to playfully tease a blushing contestant, Elvish remembering how he initially didn't warm up to her.

The various social media trends show Elvish Yadav might win this year's Big Boss trophy thus creating a history by becoming the first contestant in the history of the Bigg Boss despite being a wild card entry.

