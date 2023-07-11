Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 11 LIVE Updates: Falaq Naaz Breaks Down After Her BIG Sacrifice In Nomination Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 11, 2023 episode commences with contestants waking up to a song as usual and dancing in the garden area.

Abhishek Malhan enquired from Falaq Naaz about her quarrel with Jiya Shankar, but Bebika Dhurve interrupts, claiming it was just an argument.

Jiya-Avinash’s BROKEN Friendship

Jiya and Abhishek share a conversation abput Falaq and Avinash Sachdev, with Jiya expressing her reluctance to talk to them further.

Falaq and Avinash also discuss Jiya, with Avinash mentioning the cracks in their friendship.

Conflicts & Hugs

Jad advises Falaq to talk to Jiya, but she refuses.

Manisha and Bebika criticize Avinash for being Pooja's follower, and Manisha hugs Pooja, praising her perfume.

Manisha demands Abhi to leave the bedroom area while having a playful conversation with Jiya.

Bigg Boss ANNOUNCES Nomination Task

In this task, contestants wlll be asked to sacrifice their stuffs involving personal items.

Abhishek and Jiya are safe as per the morning poll, and in each round, they destroy an item and nominate a person.

Emotional Reactions Amid The Task

In the first round, Falaq's item is destroyed, and Bebika is nominated.

Bebika complains about Abhi's fans saving him and has a breakdown, hugging Falaq. She argues with Abhi, hitting him during a pillow fight, and Manisha intervenes.

In the second round, Falaq sacrifices her family picture, nominating Manisha.

Falaq breaks down, and Avinash consoles her.

Tough Decision For Jiya & Abhi

Jiya and Abhi face a dilemma in choosing between Pooja and Falaq but ultimately nominate Falaq.

The housemates bring their most precious items for the third round.

Pooja sacrifices her bangles, and Falaq is announced as nominated.

Emotional Discussions

Manisha talks to Abhishek about the importance of the items in the task. Jiya consoles Falaq, who reveals she may sacrifice another personal item.

Manisha’s Sacrifice To Nominate Avinash

Manisha Rani sacrifices her expensive shoes to nominate Avinash, while most contestants also nominate him.

Jiya and Abhi accept Avi's bracelet and announce Pooja's nomination, leading to arguments and accusations of personal vengeance.

Falaq Sacrifices Her Ring

Falaq brings out a ring gifted by her mother to sacrifice in the nomination process.

Jad brings a precious picture of his daughter to nominate Avinash Sachdev, making heartfelt sacrifices.

Bebika Wants To MEET Abhishek's Brother?

Bebika jokingly expresses her interest in meeting Abhi's brother, Triggered Insaan, and invites him to roast her.

Abhi starts playfully calling Bebika "Bhabhi," adding humour to the conversation.

Conversations & Cleaning Duties

Jiya compliments Pooja's cleaning skills, prompting Pooja to encourage Jiya to remind other housemates to clean the same way during their bathroom duty.

Manisha jokingly discusses conversing with Jad's daughter, adding a lighthearted touch to their interactions.

Revelations & Complaints

Bebika shares her observation with Manisha that Falaq and Avi are sticking to Abhi due to his fan following.

Falaq reveals to Abhi that she couldn't handle the Copy-Paste drama.

Kitchen Duty & Complaints

Falaq feels upset when called to clean the counter at night, as she had already cooked everything except for the chapati.

Falaq expresses her frustration to Jiya, who offers to assign the counter cleaning duty to Manisha.

Manisha discusses with Bebika how Avinash and Falaq seem distant and not like a couple.

Bigg Boss OTT July 11, 2023 episode ends as Abhi joins Avinash and Falaq, expressing his grievances about Jiya's lack of concern for task distribution and the captain's duties.