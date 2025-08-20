'If Hypocrisy Had A Face': Salman Khan Fans Slam AR Murugadoss As Filmmaker Blames Actor For Sikandar's Failure

Instagram: AR Murugadoss / Salman Khan

Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna was released on Eid this year. AR Murugadoss' directorial venture failed to impress critics and the audience, and it was a flop at the box office. Now, recently, during an interview with Valaipechu Voice, the filmmaker opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for Sikandar with Salman.

Murugadoss said, "It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up to sets only by 8 PM. We are people who are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there."

“Almost everything was shot on green mat and we used VFX extensively to get the daylight effect for the scenes that were shot at night. On top of that, multiple people used to suggest a lot of spot changes on the set in the script,” he added.

The filmmaker further stated that though there was an emotional arc in the story, he failed to execute it well.

Salman Khan Fans Slam AR Murugadoss

Now, Salman's fans are slamming Murugadoss for giving statements about the actor coming late on the sets. They are sharing his earlier interviews, where he had praised the actor, and calling the filmmaker a 'hypocrite'.

A Bhai fan wrote, "Aree yaar iss bc murga ke bat pe dhyan mt do nahi to usko lagaega limelight mil rha h to aur bakega bouna mc........ #ARMurugadoss Long live #SalmanKhan (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Before #Sikandar release : Working with #SalmanKhan is incredible. After disaster work by #ARMurugadoss : Couldn't match timings , language issue , execution failure. If Hypocrisy had a face then it should be Bauna @ARMurugadoss Fun Fact : He failed with Rajnikant too (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "A Good Director Should Accept the failure instead of blaming others I am highly Disappointed on #ARMurugadoss who is blaming #Salmankhan for the movie failure.. Was it salman bhai who wrote the script,action sequences,VFX it was production team and you it's clearly your fault (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sikandar Box Office Collection

Made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore, Sikandar collected Rs. 110 crore at the box office in India. It was a huge disaster.