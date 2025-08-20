'Thank You For Removing Your Shirt...': Farah Khan Drops Cheeky Comment On Tom Cruise's Shirtless Video

Photo Via Instagram

Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared a shirtless video of himself on social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The clip shows him in a wetsuit taking a deep dive, along with several other stunts he performed for the blockbuster. However, it was filmmaker Farah Khan's comment that grabbed eyeballs.

Farah Khan's Cheeky Comment On Tom Cruise's Video

On Wednesday, August 20, Tom shared the video, where he was heard saying, "I've trained for over a year to be able to physically handle the amount of oxygen depletion. I'm always surprised by what it is we're doing. That's the amazing thing about this franchise. It's all about constantly pushing the envelope as far as we can." In response, Farah wrote: "Thank you for removing ur shirt for us!! Eternally grateful TOMMMMM."

In the caption section he thanked the director Christopher McQuarrie and crew for the 'lifetime experience.' He wrote, "Thank you McQ and our entire cast and crew for this experience of a lifetime. I hope everyone enjoys all of the extras and that it gives some greater insight into what it takes to make a Mission: Impossible film."

However, this isn’t the first time Farah Khan has commented on Tom Cruise’s social media posts.

Earlier this year, Tom walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 for Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning. He later shared photos from the festival, including one where he appears to be doing a stunt by pushing a chair backwards.

Farah’s fangirl moment in the comments quickly went viral as she wrote, "I want to be that chair Tommmmm."