Katy Perry's Romance With Justin Trudeau Fades Out, Ex-Canada PM 'Uncomfortable' Amid Media Spotlight Following Dinner Date: Report

Global sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grabbed headlines with their recent dinner outing in Montreal; however, the romance appears to have been short-lived, as the two have reportedly drifted apart. Sources say Trudeau was 'uncomfortable' with the media frenzy sparked by their intimate dinner date.

Katy Perry's Romance With Justin Trudeau Fades Out

According to Page Six, Katy and Justin's budding romance 'cooled off'due to their busy schedules, with Trudeau reportedly feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight that comes with dating the pop star.

A few days ago, the Daily Mail reported that after their dinner last month, Justin Trudeau attended Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada. However, their communication has 'waned in the past two weeks.'

A source shared that the pair are busy, noting that they previously texted ‘nonstop’ in July, but with so much going on, the initial excitement of their budding romance has worn off.

Further, the insider claimed, "But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off."

Justin Trudeau Bothered By Attention After Date With Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau was reportedly bothered by the attention his dinner date with Katy Perry received, which came weeks after news of her split from Orlando Bloom broke.

The source said, "I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted."

Trudeau was 'not prepared' for all the attention that comes with dating Perry.

The dinner date comes days after Perry parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. They ended their engagement recently after being together for nearly a decade. A joint statement from their representative said that the two had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Perry and Bloom have a daughter together named Daisy Dove.

On the other hand, Trudeau announced separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children together; Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.