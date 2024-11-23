 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dances At Taylor Swift's Concert With Family Amid Riots In Montreal (VIDEO)
On Friday evening, violence erupted on the streets of Montreal, Canada, as anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian activists clashed with police, smashed windows, and set vehicles ablaze. Amid the riots, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Taylor Swift's concert in Toronto with his family, where he was spotted dancing to her songs at the Rogers Centre.

Saturday, November 23, 2024
On Friday evening, violence erupted on the streets of Montreal in Canada as anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian activists clashed with police officers, smashed windows, and set vehicles ablaze. As of now, four individuals have been were arrested. Videos circulating on social media showed protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Israel is terrorist, Canada is complicit," while lighting smoke bombs," reported Montreal CTV News.

Amid the riots, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, attended American pop star Taylor Swift's concert in Toronto with his family. He was enjoying and dancing to Swift's songs at the Rogers Centre. A fan at the concert shared a video of the Prime Minister dancing on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the video:

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, Justin was slammed by netizens. A user wrote, "A 50 year old man acting like a 14 year old girl while occupying the position of PrimeMinister of Canada. Something has give." Another user said, "As predicted by everyone here, he made sure to get spotted at the Taylor Swift concert. His predictability is nauseating."

A third user wrote, "Imagine thousands of homeless people are 100 to 150 metres away from where he is dancing! That's the spoiled kid who destroyed Canada for good!"

"Meanwhile all sorts of chaos in Canada happening," read another comment.

Take a look at the comments:

Earlier, Justin Trudeau urged Taylor Swift to expand her Eras Tour after she announced 14 new dates in Europe. He tweeted, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

