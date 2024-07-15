'Shameful, Unexpected': Diljit Dosanjh SLAMMED For His Video With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Amid India-Canada Tensions

In an unexpected moment during Diljit Dosanjh's LIVE concert at Rogers Centre, a stadium in Toronto, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau met the singer-actor on stage and also cheered for him. The event took place at a sold-out concert, where Diljit Dosanjh was performing as part of his tour. The video has garnered thousands of views and shares, with comments celebrating the union of politics and entertainment. While some users expressed their excitement and praised Trudeau for his gesture of support, others slammed Diljit for posting photos with the PM and also reminded him of the time when he allegedly supported Khalistanis.

Both Diljit and Trudeau took to their official X accounts in the wee hours of Monday (July 15) to give a glimpse of the special moment.

In the video, Trudeau is seen hugging Dosanjh. The two shared a few words before posing for photographs. The PM also met Diljit's team as they made him as well as the singer cheer Diljit's trademark line, 'Punjabi aa gaye oye'.

Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre! pic.twitter.com/vyIKlvvplM — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 14, 2024

"Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre," Diljit captioned his post, expressing gratitude towards Trudeau for attending the concert. On the other hand, the PM shared a picture in which he is seen interacting with Diljit. He wrote, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power."

Netizens react to Diljit and Trudeau's video

"It is nothing but the vote bank politics!!! Event like this should not politicize," a user wrote.

"This wasn't needed when he is working anti India, unexpected and shameful from you bro," another user slammed Diljit.

"I was a fan of you Diljit, till this. Shame," read another comment.

"You can't hide yourself behind a good man Diljit dosanjh.... Canada is a terrorist supporting country and one you will have to pay high price for it," another user wrote.

House affordability, inflations, economics, tons of people are jobless, huge lineups for the food banks, too many problems to fix, We need PM who do his job properly, not like a actor running a show everywhere — no name (@vc2021w) July 14, 2024

Khalistan movement in Canada is supported by Justin Trudeau, Diljit also must clear stand here. — Jitendra Singh Rathore (@Jitendra2it) July 15, 2024

A user wrote on X, "Diljit paaji…this man has ruined Canada. Love you, your music and especially this song, but I wish you had stayed away from him."

Diljit should request Trudeau to take some action against Khalistani terrorists in Canada https://t.co/XXL8GSnts6 — Servant of Xi JinPing 🇮🇳 (@ManeeshP75) July 15, 2024

How can you share these pics...he is the man who is supporting khalistani propaganda and referendums against India on his land..!!



Diljit...you sometimes get carried away on these issues, India loves punjabiyat and Khalsa but not khalistanis dogs like Pannu and co. — Avinash Singh (@AvinashSingh84) July 15, 2024

Diljit Singh is meeting Justin Trudeau who supports the Khalistanis



Maybe he is a Khalistani himself 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/KcnlAzK6nU — Jay Lighty (@Jay_Lighty) July 15, 2024

Dynamics of India-Canada relations

For those unversed, in September 2023, India and Canada's relationship navigated through complex waters after Canada's support to Khalistan. Certain comments by PM Trudeau had also led to an advisory being issued for Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada and the visa services for Canadian nationals were temporarily suspended.

Several shows of Punjabi singers in Canada were also cancelled back then.