Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Megastar Chiranjeevi

By: Sunanda Singh | August 21, 2025
Chiranjeevi was born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad in 1955. He adopted the screen name Chiranjeevi after Lord Hanuman, whose blessing was believed to be eternal
He made his film debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu, but Pranam Khareedu (released earlier) was his first film to hit the screens
The actor will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, August 22, 2025
In 2007, Chiranjeevi had made it to the headlines as he was offered Legendary Award at the Vajrotsavam event. However, he declined it stating that he didn't feel he deserved it
In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to cinema
In 2008, he entered politics by launching the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Later, his party merged with the Indian National Congress, and he served as a Union Minister of Tourism
With over 150 films to his credit, Chiranjeevi became one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema and earned the title Megastar
