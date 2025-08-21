Anjali Arora's Viral Thailand Club Dance Videos Go Viral; Netizens Wonder If She's Changed Her Career

Social media sensation and actress Anjali Arora, who gained popularity with Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp and the viral track Kachha Badam, is once again making headlines. A video of the influencer dancing at a club in Pattaya, Thailand, has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, Anjali is seen performing on the dance floor, leading many social media users to speculate that she has taken up dancing in high-end clubs as a career.

The video shows her grooving to O Saki Saki. Anjali is seen wearing a shimmery pastel halter-neck crop top with a plunging neckline and a high-slit skirt. A group of background dancers are also seen in the video.

However, Anjali has not yet issued any response to the claims of career change yet.

Anjali Arora of Kachcha Badam fame has taken up dancing in posh clubs as a career it seems.



Here she is dancing at a Club in Pattaya, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/RXgWZit44Z — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 21, 2025

While a section of users criticised her alleged career move, others came forward in her support, defending her choice.

"When Dua Lipa dances, nobody says anything to her. We appreciate her. But when our own rockstar Anjali Arora Ma'am is found dancing in a club in Pattaya, we lose our mind. Why?? Colonial mindset??" asked a user.

Another wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Shelf life for viral fame is only 1-2 years. You gotta milk it as much as possible and start a business or find a respectable career. Otherwise flights to Dubai, dancing in Pattaya is the only way to make a living after."

"So what exactly you want her to do? And why should she listen to a loser like you? What have you achieved in your life to give gyaan to anyone? She is making an honest living. Not harming anyone in any way. Dance is what she is best at. She is securing a better future for her," wrote another user.

Here's how others reacted:

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora seems to have made dancing in posh clubs her career.



Here she is dancing in a club in Pattaya, Thailand.



It is better to earn money than to ask for money. pic.twitter.com/6WzMFJUJrd — Param Choudhary (@Param_117_) August 21, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anjali Arora's 'Kacha Badam' fame seems to be fading as she resorts to club gigs in Pattaya. From viral TikTok to forgettable performances, is this a fall from grace? #TVKVettriMaanadu #India #KachaBadam"#WorldEntrepreneursDay#HBDGhanshyamGiri#bombthreats pic.twitter.com/byD1mN2Gdd — Deepak S (@Deepak_tech24) August 21, 2025

This is not the first time Anjali has found herself in the middle of an online debate. Known for her viral videos and frequent social media presence, she continues to remain a talking point among fans and trolls alike.

As of now, the actress has maintained silence, leaving her followers curious about the truth behind the viral clip.