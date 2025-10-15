Here's Why Avneet Kaur Visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Suryakumar Yadav & His Wife On Her 24th Birthday

Actress-dancer Avneet Kaur recently visited Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple to seek blessings on her 24th birthday. However, social media users were left confused after she was spotted with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, during the ongoing aarti ceremony.

Here's why Avneet visited Mahakal Temple with Suryakumar & his wife

It all started when Suryakumar shared a glimpse of their spiritual outing on Instagram. In the video, the cricketer and his wife Devisha were seen sitting outside with folded hands during the aarti, and as the camera panned, actor Avneet was also spotted in the frame.

When asked about why Avneet was present with the couple, her team told Hindustan Times, "It was just a coincidence and nothing more."

Earlier, Avneet also shared several pictures on her Instagram from her visit. She visited the temple to mark her birthday and wrote, "Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday. Har Har Mahadev."

Avneet Kaur, Virat Kohli Controversy

Earlier this year, Avneet was all over the headlines, after cricketer Virat Kohli 'mistakenly' liked a set of photos posted by one of her fan pages online. The photos, which quickly caught attention, showed the actress sporting a stylish green bralette crop top paired with a printed wrap skirt.

Soon after, Kohli issued a statement on his Instagram story that read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Later, at the Love in Vietnam trailer launch event in Mumbai, a reporter indirectly referred to the episode while asking Avneet about the love she receives from celebrities. The reporter asked, "Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities bhi aapki picture ko like karte hain, follow karte hain, subscribe karte hain aapko. Kuchh kahengi unn sabke liye?"

To which, Avneet blushed at the question and kept her answer short and sweet. She said, "Milta rahe pyaar, bas. Aur kya bolun main."