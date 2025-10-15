Bombay HC Quashes FIRs Between Actor Rakhi Sawant And Former Husband Adil Durrani After Amicable Settlement

Rakhi Sawant with estranged husband Adil Durrani | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed two cross complaints lodged by actor Rakhi Sawant and her former husband Adil Durrani noting that the duo has amicably settled their disputes.

A bench of Justices Revati Moved Dere and Sandesh Patil noted that the disputes between Sawant and Durrani arose from a matrimonial relationship.

Court Statement on Settlement

“In view of the amicable settlement, there is no need to keep the FIRs pending. The FIRs and the subsequent chargesheets are quashed,” the court said.

Both Sawant and Durrani were present in court and said they had no objection to the FIRs being quashed.

Background of the Complaints

Sawant had filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station accusing Durrani of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex. Durrani had lodged the FIR with Amboli police station alleging that Sawant had defamed him by circulating certain obscene videos of him to his friends. The court quashed both the FIRs.

Court Conditions

"The dispute is a matrimonial dispute that has been amicably settled by the parties. Considering the settlement, the petitions are allowed and the cases are quashed," said the court.

The bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil added, "Needless to say that both the parties are to abide by the undertaking given by them," which includes the condition that they will not talk about the issue and will not make any allegations against the other.

Marriage and FIR Timeline

The two married under Islamic laws in 2022. They filed FIRs in February 2023 against each other following marital discord.

