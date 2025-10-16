Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunder, Lightning As Temperature Dips By 8°C

Residents of Navi Mumbai witnessed a spectacular weather event on Thursday evening, as intense thunderstorms and lightning strikes lit up the skies over Koparkhairane. X user Athreya Shetty shared videos of the dramatic weather, writing, “Exactly as per forecast, an amazing cracking thunderstorm hits Koparkhairane with loud lightning strikes and heavy Mumbai rains.”

Missed the withdrawal thunderstorms this year?… https://t.co/KVZcUCSiVS pic.twitter.com/zKLldcoOhv — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) October 16, 2025

The storm brought a welcome respite from the heat, with temperatures dropping by nearly 8°C within just 15 minutes. Many parts of the city reported heavy rain and gusty winds, adding to the pre-festive chill.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Thane and Palghar

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thane and Palghar districts have been placed under a Yellow Alert, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures around 35°C and minimums near 24°C for the next few days.

Additionally, all districts of Maharashtra (except Vidarbha) are under Yellow Alert for varying days between October 15 and 17, as light to moderate rain is expected due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

Weather Pattern Shifts as Northeast Monsoon Sets In

Meteorologists have attributed the sudden showers and drop in temperature to the Northeast Monsoon (NEM), which set in around 15 October. The shift is bringing fresh moisture from the east, making weather conditions more humid and muggy across the state.

First Rain Spell After Monsoon Withdrawal

This marks the first rainfall spell after the IMD officially declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on October 10 — the earliest in seven years.

For the season, the Colaba observatory recorded 2,263.0 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz saw 3,112.0 mm, signalling another intense monsoon season despite the early exit.

As Mumbai braces for humid conditions and patchy rains through the week, residents are advised to stay updated on local weather alerts and plan their travel accordingly.