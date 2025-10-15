Mumbai Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms To Return To City From Oct 16, But Heat Likely To Persist

Mumbai Rains | FPJ/ Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a revival of rainfall and thunderstorms in Mumbai starting Thursday, bringing brief relief from the dry spell but little respite from the prevailing October heat. According to the IMD, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorm activity are likely to continue until October 20.

Despite the expected rainfall, temperatures across the city are not likely to drop majorly, with daytime highs forecast to remain above 35°C through the week. On Tuesday, Mumbai was the second-warmest city in Maharashtra after Ratnagiri. IMD data showed Ratnagiri recording 35.5°C, while the Santacruz observatory logged 35.3°C, about 1.6°C above normal. The Colaba coastal observatory registered a maximum of 33.7°C.

Mumbai weather forecast for upcoming days |

What Brought Back The Rains?

According to an Indian Express report, meteorologists attribute the current weather pattern to the northeastern monsoon currents, which typically bring rainfall to southern India but occasionally extend their influence westward during transition periods. The unseasonal showers are expected to be patchy but may persist intermittently over the weekend.

Neighbouring Palghar district has been placed under a yellow alert for Friday, with the IMD warning of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds. Independent weather observer Rushikesh Agre aka Mumbai Rains wrote on X that several parts of western Maharashtra will begin experiencing daily rainfall from midweek. “Pune is likely to get showers from October 15 onwards, while Mumbai will also join soon, with good chances of rain from October 16,” he said.

Many parts of Western Maharashtra will start getting rains from tomorrow on a daily basis. Pune likely to see showers from 15th Oct on a daily basis. Mumbai will also join soon, good chance of rain from 16th Oct onwards. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 14, 2025

While the incoming rain may provide temporary relief from the parched conditions that followed the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon on October 10, meteorologists caution that the combination of heat and moisture could make the city’s weather more uncomfortable. The rainfall is expected to raise humidity levels, resulting in muggy conditions and sticky nights across the coastal belt.

AQI Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, air quality across Mumbai remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 138. Of the 28 monitoring stations across the city, only three recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality, while Bandra Kurla Complex and Deonar registered ‘poor’ AQI levels above 200.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/