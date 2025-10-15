Reliance Drives Flood Recovery For 4,000 Severely Affected Families In Maharashtra’s Solapur, Beed Districts

To provide relief and enable recovery of families affected by floods in Solapur and Beed districts of Maharashtra, Reliance is implementing a comprehensive response initiative reaching 4,000 severely impacted households. The initiative focuses on livestock protection, ensuring access to food and essentials, and managing public health risks.

Reliance Foundation teams were on the ground soon after the floods to identify the most affected communities and assess their immediate needs. Jointly with Reliance Retail teams, they have been working closely over the past several days with local authorities and community members to ease the hardships faced by flood-affected families.

Focus on livestock protection

Livestock health support is being provided through veterinary camps organised by Reliance Foundation in coordination with the district administration in Solapur. In addition to Treatment and medication, to prevent disease outbreaks, especially of the potentially fatal illnesses – Haemorrhagic Septicaemia and Black Quarter (HS-BQ) – that are known to cause significantly livestock mortality post-floods. Reliance Foundation provided HS-BQ vaccines for around 22,000 animals based on the Animal Husbandry Department’s risk assessment. Additionally, silage bags are being distributed to the most affected livestock farmers to help ensure fodder availability through supplementary feeding. In Beed, livestock keeping households will be supported through medical camps to safeguard their livelihoods.

Food, sanitation and public health support

Many families in Solapur displaced by the floods were forced to stay outdoors or in shared community spaces. To help them meet their food and nutrition needs, Reliance Foundation supported community kitchens with essential supplies to prepare fresh, nutritious meals.

With the floods disrupting access to safe drinking water, a public health risk management initiative has also been launched in affected villages. Reliance Foundation is facilitating the repair and restoration of community water filters systems damaged by the floods. At the household level, hygiene and sanitation kits with items for personal and menstrual hygiene, and oral rehydration salts, will be provided to help families maintain health and prevent waterborne diseases.

“We are deeply moved by the damage caused by floods in central Maharashtra and are fully committed to supporting the affected families in Solapur and Beed as they navigate these difficult times and rebuild their lives,” said a Reliance Foundation spokesperson.

Reliance has always stood by the nation, especially during its most pressing times. During floods in several states – Punjab, Assam, and Uttarakhand – Reliance responded swiftly working deeply on the ground to meet the needs of affected families. Along with timely relief these efforts help in enabling communities to recover with strength and hope.