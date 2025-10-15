Mumbai News: CSM Fish Market Association Demands Cancellation Of LOA To AVA Developer, Firm On Not Relocating To Crawford Market Building

CSM Fish Market Association Demands Cancellation Of LOA To AVA Developer, Firm On Not Relocating To Crawford Market Building | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The vendors from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) fish market are firm on not relocating the the redeveloped Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Crawford) market building.

The CSM fish market association has not only refused to permanently shift to the underground floors citing operational difficulties, but has also demanded the BMC to cancel plot leasing deal and redevelop the market building.

BMC Leases Plot to Private Developer for 30 Years

The BMC recently auctioned the 8,116 sq mt flot housing the CSM market near the Crawford market is south Mumbai. AVA Developer won the bid of the Rs 369 crore and the plot will be leased out for the period of 30 years.

Fish Market Association Seeks Cancellation of Lease

"We have communicated out demand to cancel the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) given to AVA Developer. The BMC has such the clause in its contract. Why did the BMC change the development plan reservation of the plot from municipal markets to municipal office and giving it to private party? We want the BMC to redevelop CSM fish market building," said president of CSM fish market association Balwant Pawar.

Safety and Practical Concerns Over Underground Relocation

The market has around 150 fish vendors, plus the 50 fish vendors from Dadar fish market are also slated for permanent relocation alongwith CSM fish market. The FPJ had reported earlier that the Crawford market building which will house the fish vendors is ready, however, as per the architect the occupation certificate (OC) for the building is awaited from last year.

Pawar said that they refused to permanently shift to the new Crawford market building not only because they are underground floors but also practical challenges.

"The ramps are not big enough to take the trucks underground. The space is made for car parking. How is the BMC going to increase the ramp height and width? Also running a fish market on two underground floors is highly unsafe, considering the poor ventilation. In case of any fire or a mishap, the situation will go out of control. We have failed to understand, why haven't the BMC officers thought of this before announcing our relocation?, Pawar added.

Meetings with BMC and State Officials Still Pending

"We have had meetings with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in the last couple of months and have explained him the practical reasons for our refusal to shift. We had two meetings scheduled with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, both the meetings were postponed. We are waiting for the new date," Pawar said, who has served in the last as the corporation in Mumbai.

Temporary Relocation Also Faces Resistance

The BMC recently erected sheds near on the MRA Marg, near the Crawford market for temporary relocation of the fish vendors. "People complain that fish vendors put stalls on the roads. The stalls erected for temporary relocation are also on the road," Pawar added.

Fishermen Raise Logistical Concerns

The fishermen say that taking the heavy weight of fresh fishes from the truck parking area to such sites is practically difficult and more messy for fishermen as well as pedestrians.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Fisherfolk Oppose Relocation Of CSM Fish Market, Announce Morcha To BMC HQ On July 22

BMC Firm on Relocation Plans

The BMC's market department however is stays on its stand to permanently relocating the fish vendors from Dadar and CSM market to Crawford market. In regards to the Dadar fish market, the BMC has planned to temporarily relocate them from Senapati Bapat Marg to a plot in Wadala. The residents from Swarajya CHS had come on ground demanding removal of fish market from the road last month.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/