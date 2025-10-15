Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 41-Year-Old Accused In ₹46 Crore MHADA Redevelopment Fraud Case Involving Fake Tenancy Documents

EOW officials arrest Mitesh Ishwar Patel in connection with ₹46 crore MHADA redevelopment fraud case involving fake tenancy documents | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested FIR-named accused Mitesh Ishwar Patel (41) in connection with a fraud involving fake MHADA tenancy documents and forged property papers. The accused has been remanded to police custody till October 17, EOW officials confirmed.

Developer Cheated of Over ₹6 Crore Using Forged Documents

According to EOW officials, between April 2021 and November 2023, the accused — Nisar Kazi, Mitesh Patel, and four alleged fake tenants Riyazuddin Islamuddin Ansari, Najiyabano Riyazuddin Ansari, Mohammad Azim Siddiqui, Mohammad Nazm Anis Ahmed Siddiqui, Rukhsana Salim Supariwala, and Afreen Ali Petiwala with Ali Petiwala — conspired to cheat a developer of over ₹6.11 crore.

Fake MHADA Tenancy Papers and Rent Receipts Used to Claim Compensation

Investigations revealed that the accused, despite knowing they were not genuine tenants, forged MHADA tenancy lists, fabricated electricity bills, and created fake rent receipts bearing forged signatures of actual owners, along with bogus shop and establishment registration certificates. Using these forged documents, they posed as legitimate tenants to fraudulently claim compensation from a redevelopment project.

Conspiracy to Evade Taxes and Cheat Authorities

Police said that Kazi and Patel, without having any legal authority, collected large sums in cash from the developer, while avoiding payment of government stamp duty, registration fees, and GST.

Based on a complaint filed by developer Anwar Ahmed Shaikh (51) — director of the redevelopment firm — the EOW registered an FIR at Agripada Police Station against all accused for offences under cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

EOW Reveals Modus Operandi and ₹46 Crore Fraud

EOW Official Said, Complainant is authorised developer of old tenant building named Hawa Manzil situated at Belasis Rd, Aagripada. Accused Nizar Kazi stepped in to development as Project Manager after entering in project Manager Agreement with the original complainant.

Accused Nizar and Mitesh under pretext of completion of project got access of bank accounts and overall functioning of Mithila Developers fetched criminal conspiracy with other accused to defraud the original complainant.

Accused Nizar and Mitesh projected other accused as original tenants of said building before registrar office in order to evade stamp duty, flat registration fees, GST and income Tax and sold flats without knowledge any legitimate authority from original complainant to sing the sale agreement as well as Permanent accommodation allotment agreement. Received consideration mainly in Cash portion from buyers. Hence cheated complainant as well as related Govt. authorities in the tune of 46 Crore approximately.

