Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 35-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer In ₹2.88 Crore Job Scam For Duping 36 Aspirants With False Govt Posts

Mumbai: In the ₹2.88-crore fake job scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Nilesh Rathod (35), a resident of Barshi in Solapur district, for posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and duping 36 job aspirants with false promises of government jobs.

Rathod, who claimed to be a deputy secretary with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), allegedly promised candidates lucrative positions as Income Tax Inspectors and Assistants. He will be produced before the Esplanade Court on Saturday.

Scam Unearthed After Complaint at Sahar Police Station

The case was initially registered at the Sahar Police Station in the last week of September, based on a complaint filed by Santosh Kharpude, a Navi Mumbai resident. Kharpude alleged that Rathod had collected large sums from job seekers, ranging from ₹4 lakh for assistant posts to ₹6 lakh for inspector positions.

Meetings Held at Five-Star Hotel, Fake Letters Issued

According to the police, Rathod conducted meetings with aspirants at a five-star hotel in Andheri East in May 2023, where he collected ₹10 lakh from each candidate. He even issued fake appointment letters, arranged bogus medical examinations at government hospitals, and provided fabricated police verification documents to make the process look authentic.

Scam Exposed After Victims Approached Income Tax Department

However, the scam came to light when the victims, who had been waiting months for their joining letters, approached the Income Tax Department and learned that no such recruitment process existed. When questioned, Rathod initially promised to return their money but later went incommunicado.

Accused Forged Documents and Duped Multiple Victims

The police investigation revealed that the accused forged several documents and defrauded the group of job seekers to the tune of ₹2.88 crore. Rathod also claimed he could arrange jobs in the Indian Army through his “connections in Delhi.”

Booked Under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Provisions

The Sahar Police have booked him under Sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340 (use of forged documents) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police sources said more victims could surface as the investigation progresses.

