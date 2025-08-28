Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In Airoli With Forged IDs

Rabale Police arrested Daniel David Waghmare in Airoli for impersonating an IAS officer with forged documents | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for impersonating an IAS officer and posing as an Additional Commissioner in the Ministry of External Affairs. The accused, identified as Daniel David Waghmare, was nabbed in Airoli, where he had been projecting himself as a senior government official.

Forged Identity Cards And Visiting Cards Seized

Police seized forged identity cards of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department, along with fake visiting cards. Authorities suspect he duped multiple people using these documents. “He is being interrogated thoroughly,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant.

Exposed By Local Political Leader

According to police, Waghmare, a resident of Saptrashrungi Apartments, Sector-15, Airoli, created a false impression of being an IAS officer and was frequently invited as a chief guest at school and community events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies.

False Prestige At Public Events

The case came to light after Mayur Patil, Vice President of the Airoli Assembly (Shiv Sena – Shinde faction), cross-checked Waghmare’s credentials. Patil’s younger brother revealed that Waghmare had actually worked under him at a call center. Patil then lodged a complaint with the Rabale police.

Social Media Presence Strengthened His Cover

Initially, Waghmare even misled the police by claiming to be a senior official. However, further verification proved his documents were fake, leading to his arrest on charges of forgery and cheating.

Police Probe Into Wider Fraud

Investigators also found that Waghmare had promoted himself on social media, posting congratulatory messages on his 'appointment,' photographs in government offices and vehicles, and even a video suggesting he held a diplomatic passport. After the arrest, he deleted most of these posts.

Police are now probing the extent of his activities and whether he cheated more people under the guise of being a high-ranking officer.