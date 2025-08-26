 Navi Mumbai Crime: Airoli Woman Booked For Assaulting Mother-in-Law, Leaving Her Seriously Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: Airoli Woman Booked For Assaulting Mother-in-Law, Leaving Her Seriously Injured

Navi Mumbai Crime: Airoli Woman Booked For Assaulting Mother-in-Law, Leaving Her Seriously Injured

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to a hospital by her husband. Police said the accused also smashed her father-in-law’s mobile phone and damaged CCTV cameras in the house.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime: Airoli Woman Booked For Assaulting Mother-in-Law, Leaving Her Seriously Injured |

A 35-year-old woman from Airoli Sector-4 has been booked for allegedly assaulting her 57-year-old mother-in-law, leaving her seriously injured. The incident took place on August 21 when both were alone at home.

According to police, the accused, Hina Ashraf Shaikh, asked her mother-in-law, Ayesha Khatoon Akbarali Shaikh, to bring down a heavy iron box kept above the bathroom. When the elderly woman refused, citing its weight, an argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Hina allegedly abused her, pulled her by the hair, and slammed her head against the wall.

Read Also
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Authentic Purnachi Poli? This Ganeshotsav, Explore THESE Eateries Located...
article-image

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to a hospital by her husband. Police said the accused also smashed her father-in-law’s mobile phone and damaged CCTV cameras in the house.

"Based on the victim’s statement, we registered a case of assault against Hina Shaikh. Further investigation is underway," a police officer from Rabale police station said.

FPJ Shorts
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...

Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025,...

Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025,...