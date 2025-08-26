Navi Mumbai Crime: Airoli Woman Booked For Assaulting Mother-in-Law, Leaving Her Seriously Injured |

A 35-year-old woman from Airoli Sector-4 has been booked for allegedly assaulting her 57-year-old mother-in-law, leaving her seriously injured. The incident took place on August 21 when both were alone at home.

According to police, the accused, Hina Ashraf Shaikh, asked her mother-in-law, Ayesha Khatoon Akbarali Shaikh, to bring down a heavy iron box kept above the bathroom. When the elderly woman refused, citing its weight, an argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Hina allegedly abused her, pulled her by the hair, and slammed her head against the wall.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to a hospital by her husband. Police said the accused also smashed her father-in-law’s mobile phone and damaged CCTV cameras in the house.

"Based on the victim’s statement, we registered a case of assault against Hina Shaikh. Further investigation is underway," a police officer from Rabale police station said.