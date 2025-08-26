Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents

Residents of Tardeo’s Willingdon Heights protest after Bombay High Court denies extension, BMC to start eviction | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The residents of the Tardeo's Willingdon Heights expressed extreme discontent on Tuesday, after they failed to extension from the Bombay High court to vacate the top floors.

"We spent almost Rs 3 crores from our pockets in last one month to comply with fire safety regulations, starting from installation of the sprinklers. Per flat contributed almost Rs 5 lakh. We ran pillar to post to ensure compliance is made and we get a letter from Mumbai Fire Brigade. However, our efforts went in vain as the court did not grant us any relief," said a resident Satish Mehta.

Fire Safety Compliance Completed

Mehta said the residents were asking for nothing else but some time to obtain the occupancy certificate (OC) from the BMC as they now have fire safety compliance from the Fire department.

"We were very hopeful that we will get interim relief considering our efforts to comply with all norms. The court was also almost convinced, but it was the BMC councel said that we had only 'Fire Compliance Letter and not the NOC'. Despite the municipal corporation Bhushan Gagrani telling the BMC officials to consider helping the residents, the BMC councel took another stand," Mehta said.

Discrepancy in Audit Report

The compliance report on discrepancies/contraventions issued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and approved by the Deputy Chief Fire Officer to the Willington View CHS Ltd on August 25, of which copy is with the FPJ, states that out of total 17 discrepancies, one is not complied.

"The discrepancies/contraventions listed at Serial No. 17 (Fire & Life Safety Audit) is NOT COMPLIED, due to Non-Appointment of Fire & Life Safety Auditor by Director, Maharashtra Fire Services (MSF) as the powers as per Sec 45-A(2) the powers to appoint Fire & Life Safety Auditor are vested with Director, MSF and the same is considered herewith by this department," the report says. The MFB also carried joint inspections of the premises with residents on August 14, 18 and 25.

Residents Question Enforcement

The residents also question as why there is severe punishment and non-cooperation against one building when there are thousands of buildings in Mumbai without OC.

"Will BMC serve notices to all other buildings in Mumbai which are without Fire NOC and OC? Lakhs of people are staying there illegally. We are running pillar to post, spending lakhs of rupees from our pockets to save our houses."

Builder Absconding for Years

"Satelite Holdings, is the developer of the building, whose main partner was Vallabh Thakkar, after his untimely death, his son Hemal Thakkar took over and he is absconding since many years," said a resident.

"The builder has vanished from 15 long years. We are unaware if he is even in the country. No authority has summoned him. We had hard time to obtain and compile all documents. We are not experts. We had only asked for some more time," Mehta added.

BMC to start procedures for forceful eviction on Thursday if residents fail to vacate

As the HC refused to grant relief, the deadline for residents of the Willington heights to vacate their houses remains Wednesday, August 27. "The residents had given undertaking that they will vacate the premises themselves. The court has also refused to grant any extension. Thus, if they fail to vacate by Wednesday night, on Thursday, August 28 we will issue a notice them before starting the process of forceful evicting. The further actions are yet to be decided. But first a notice will be sent as per rules," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward, Manish Valanju.