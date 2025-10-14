Maharashtra Women Doctors Demand Security In Hospitals After Durgapur Horror | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the wake of the shocking gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal—almost a year after the Kolkata hospital tragedy—resident doctors across Maharashtra have renewed calls for stronger security measures in hospitals.

Condemning the incident, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have urged the state government to provide comprehensive security cover for women doctors in all government and BMC-run medical colleges. The associations suggested that, similar to hospitals abroad, women doctors should be accompanied by security personnel while moving around hospital premises, especially during night shifts.

MARD president Dr. Sachin Patil alleged that despite assurances following the Kolkata case, the promised security reforms remain largely on paper. He said that many medical colleges in Jalgaon, Gondia and Gadchiroli still do not have Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) protection, and where MSF personnel are deployed, their numbers are inadequate. CCTV cameras are insufficient, and several parts of hospital premises remain dimly lit and unsafe for women staff.

FAIMA president Dr. Akshay Dongardive stressed that safety measures should extend to all women working in hospitals—including nurses, sanitation workers, administrative employees and female patients. He said that every woman within the hospital premises should feel safe, irrespective of her role.

The doctors have demanded that hospital security be tightened and more female security guards be deployed. They have also sought round-the-clock patrolling within hospital premises and secure duty rooms for women doctors inside hospital buildings. In addition, hospitals should arrange safe movement for women doctors between buildings or wards, and rotate security personnel weekly to avoid over-familiarity. The associations have also called for hospital administrations to be held accountable for the safety and well-being of all junior and female staff.

MARD and FAIMA have warned that if the government fails to act swiftly on these safety demands, resident doctors across Maharashtra may consider launching protests to press for immediate implementation of adequate security measures.

