CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Bhutan For Floods In North Bengal, Demands Compensation And Inclusion In Indo-Bhutan River Panel

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X @AITCofficial

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that water flowing down from adjoining Bhutan caused floods in north Bengal and sought compensation from the Himalayan kingdom.

The chief minister, who is visiting the natural disaster-hit region to oversee relief and rehabilitation work, said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

"We have faced losses due to water coming down from Bhutan... We want them to give us compensation," Banerjee said in a short address during a government programme.

"I had written to the Prime Minister urging the formation of an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, warning that without it, North Bengal would continue to bear the consequences. Yet, I have not received any response. The Centre provides no funds for flood management and has even… pic.twitter.com/Sr9yTm0eTz — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 6, 2025

"I have been insisting on setting up an Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission for some time now and I demand that West Bengal be made part of it. Under our pressure, there's a meeting scheduled on the 16th of this month and our officers will attend that," she added, alleging that the Centre has deprived the state of monetary assistance for handling calamities.

Banerjee visited multiple relief camps in Bamandanga area of Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, one of the worst-affected areas due to heavy rain on October 4 which flooded the region and caused widespread damage to life and property in the upper reaches of Darjeeling and its foothills.

"We will conduct a survey of the houses that have been washed away once the floodwaters recede completely and will take measures to rebuild them," she assured the victims currently lodged in the camps.

The CM also said that a temporary bridge has been constructed over the adjacent Gathia and Diana rivers after the earlier one had collapsed during the floods.

"To ensure that the victims do not suffer further on account of loss of vital documents such as Aadhar Card, PAN card, land titles etc. which have been washed away by the floodwaters, I urge them to register their losses at the ongoing camps so that the state government can reissue duplicate copies at the soonest," she said.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in landslides and floods in the northern districts of West Bengal.

Banerjee is currently on her second visit to north Bengal after the natural disaster hit the region. She will be there till Friday.

The CM was in north Bengal for four days from October 5 to oversee the relief work.

