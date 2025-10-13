 Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6 Arrested
Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6 Arrested

In an effective police action by the RPF at Titlagarh Railway Station in Odisha, six accused were convicted for trafficking drugs worth lakhs via train. RPF seized around 22.92 kg of ganja worth ₹2.22 lakh hidden under the clothes of the six accused youths. The accused youths are said to be from Madhya Pradesh.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6 Arrested | X @otvkhabar

In an effective police action by the RPF at Titlagarh Railway Station in Odisha, six accused were convicted for trafficking drugs worth lakhs via train. RPF seized around 22.92 kg of ganja worth ₹2.22 lakh hidden under the clothes of the six accused youths. The accused youths are said to be from Madhya Pradesh. Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar Bhoee is being celebrated for the swift action. A video of cops revealing how the drugs were being trafficked through innovative methods is surfacing on social media.

The video shows the accused surrounded by cops stripping their shirts one by one to reveal a bag full of drug pouches wrapped around their upper bodies tied with a string. The total drugs were reported to be around 22.92 Kg, which is said to be worth ₹2.22 lakh. The accused were trafficking the drugs to Madhya Pradesh from Odisha.

RPF at Titlagarh Railway Station is receiving praise for its swift action. This comes under one of their several actions taken against drug trafficking. This time, everyone was shocked at how the traffickers had hidden the drugs wrapped around their bodies under clothes.

Similar Instances At Titlagarh Railway Station

Ganja Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh Seized; Three Arrested

As part of a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, authorities arrested three people and confiscated more than 35 kg of ganja from Titlagarh Railway Station.

The excise department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a joint operation after receiving a tip that revealed the contraband. Excise Officer Ashish Behera estimates the value of the seized ganja to be Rs 3.55 lakh.

Authorities allegedly stopped the accused as they were getting ready to ship the ganja by train. More research is being done to track down the supplier chain, and legal action has been taken under the NDPS Act.

