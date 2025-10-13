 Massive Fire Breaks Out During Flame Show At Dehradun Club, 2 Bartenders Suffer Severe Burns; Police Impose ₹10,000 Fine | WATCH
Massive Fire Breaks Out During Flame Show At Dehradun Club, 2 Bartenders Suffer Severe Burns; Police Impose ₹10,000 Fine | WATCH

A frightening incident has emerged from a local club in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, when the Saturday night party turned into utter chaos. The atmosphere of fun in a club suddenly turned fiery when the bar tenders performing a fire-breathing stunt using alcohol broke into a massive fire in the bar in just a few seconds. Two bartenders suffered severe burns on their faces.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out During Flame Show At Dehradun Club, 2 Bartenders Suffer Severe Burns; Police Impose ₹10,000 Fine

Dehradun: A frightening incident has emerged from a local club in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, when the Saturday night party turned into utter chaos. The atmosphere of fun in a club suddenly turned fiery when the bar tenders performing a fire-breathing stunt using alcohol broke into a massive fire in the bar in just a few seconds. Two bartenders suffered severe burns on their faces, while others in the club narrowly escaped the fire. The police have taken legal action against the bar management, and a fine of ₹10,000 has been imposed for illegal and life-threatening stunts.

The incident happened on Saturday night, October 11, at Circle Club located in Rajpur Road in Dehradun. According to the reports, bartenders were performing 'flame show' using alcohol and other flammable substances. Suddenly, sparks flared up and a massive fire broke out in the club. Two bartenders performing the fiery stunts got their faces burned, along with several burns. Chaos erupted among attendees in the club, but most of them narrowly escaped any damage.

WATCH VIDEO:

There was a large crowd inside the club at the time. Fortunately, the fire did not spread further, and a major tragedy was averted. Police showed up when a video of the incident had circulated on social media.

Legal Action:

Taking strict action against the bar, the Dehradun Police imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the bar management. Rajpur in-charge Pradeep Rawat said that the club has been fined and warned against such a move in the future. If such stunts occur in the future, a recommendation will be made to revoke the club's license.

