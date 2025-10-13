 'Gangster Se Bhi Khatarnak': Langur Attacks Biker In Jharkhand, Kicks Him On Moving Bike; Viral Video
In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, a stray langur attacked a commuter on moving back, leading to his collapse from the bike. The entire incident was recorded on camera by onlookers. It is being reported that this langur and several others have been attempting such attacks on passersby and local people for the last few weeks.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, a stray langur attacked a commuter on moving back, leading to his collapse from the bike. The entire incident was recorded on camera by onlookers. It is being reported that this langur and several others have been attempting such attacks on passersby and local people for the last few weeks, and citizens are facing issues and also risking their lives in accidents. However, this viral video led to an effective action by the forest department.

In the now viral video on social media, a langur can be seen sitting in the middle of the road, while a commuter on a bike passes by him. As soon as he passed, the langur started chasing the commuter with a clear intention of attempting an attack on him. With long jumps and flexible moves, the langur made its move and leaped at the terrorized biker. As the langur gets closer to the biker, the wild animal kicks the man and pushes him.

The biker lost control and collapsed straight on the road. The langur, along with another langur, fled the scene as soon as the man collapsed on the road. The damage was done, and the traumatized biker was crying out for help as he was still processing what exactly had happened in the fraction of a second.

The video was posted by @TATUPREM5555. The user wrote in his caption, "I'm going to file an FIR against this monkey; this animal is even more dangerous than robber gangsters."

It is being reported that this monkey was attacking passersby and local people for the last several weeks, due to which many people were also injured. After several attempts, the forest department team caught this monkey and safely released it in the nearby forest.

