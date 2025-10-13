On Camera: BMTC Bus Rams 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru After Driver Suffers Seizure | X @TheDailyPioneer

In a tragic accident that occurred near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, an uncontrolled BMTC bus ran into several vehicles after the bus driver suddenly suffered a seizure while driving. However, the conductor in the bus tried to take control of the moving bus, but the bus kept speeding and crashed into 9 vehicles in total, including three cars, three auto-rikshaws, and multiple two-wheelers. The bus driver was taken to a medical emergency immediately, while many commuters suffered minor injuries. Reportedly, one of the auto drivers has suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The chilling incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the bus, in which the bus driver can be seen suddenly suffering through a seizure, leading to a tragic crash ahead. According to the reports, when the driver experienced a seizure, he accidentally pressed the accelerator. The speeding bus, further, rammed 9 vehicles in total, crushing an auto rikshaw while flipping a car on one side.

WATCH VIDEO: (VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED)

#Bengaluru: A BMTC bus went out of control after its driver suffered a sudden seizure while driving near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The bus, en route from Kempegowda International Airport to Banashankari, rammed into 9 vehicles — including three autorickshaws, three cars, and several… pic.twitter.com/5Xyp39Txgu — The Pioneer (@TheDailyPioneer) October 13, 2025

As per reports, around 15 passengers were onboard at the time of the accident. None of them suffered any injuries. In the video, as soon as the driver suffered a seizure, the conductor in the bus ran in to stop the bus, but he was unable to slow it down.

BMTC Bus Collides with 9 Vehicles Near Chinnaswamy Stadium



A serious accident occurred near the 9th gate of Chinnaswamy Stadium when a BMTC bus collided with nine vehicles, including three autos, three cars, and several bikes. The condition of the auto driver is reported to be… pic.twitter.com/eeDI0mZ14x — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 11, 2025

According to BMTC officials, the road accident was caused by the driver’s sudden health condition, but all affected vehicle owners are safe. BMTC official noted, “No harm was caused to anyone, and all are safe."

As per the PTI report, the driver was taken to the hospital and is out of danger. Meanwhile, the Cubbon Park Traffic Police have taken the bus driver into custody for further investigation.