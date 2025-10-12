Amritsar's 'Sharabi Mutton' Goes Viral On Internet, Sparks Mixed Reactions On Food Vendor's Alcohol Infused Dish; WATCH | X @HPhobiaWatch

A food vendor from Amritsar, Punjab, has stirred up quite a storm on social media with his unconventional dish called 'Sharabi Mutton'. The man, along with his wife, runs a popular food stall and restaurant called ‘The Walking Street’ located on Dwarka Road, where he prepares this unique delicacy by pouring actual alcohol into mutton and cooking it with generous amounts of pure desi ghee.

A video of the vendor preparing the dish recently went viral, garnering millions of views and sparking a heated debate online. In the clip, the man can be seen confidently splashing alcohol into the sizzling mutton curry as customers watch with excitement. He also promotes that he uses pure desi ghee in all his dishes, unlike other restaurants that only use ghee for name sake.

WATCH VIDEO:

WTH is this even Legal? Do they have a Bar License? What if children eat these things



FSSAI is the most useless and corrupt organisation pic.twitter.com/xH1CprZTym — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) October 11, 2025

While many netizens praised the couple for their creativity and passion for food, others questioned the legality of using alcohol in open cooking without a license. The video was posted by @HPhobiaWatch on X. The caption of the video reads, "WTH is this even Legal? Do they have a Bar License? What if children eat these things? FSSAI is the most useless and corrupt organisation."

While, food enthusiasts have also joined the discussion, pointing out that cooking with alcohol isn’t uncommon and that the spirit usually evaporates during the cooking process, infusing only the aroma and taste into the dish. One user wrote, "Alcohol completely evaporates when cooked. It leaves behind only traces which is negligible."

Another user wrote, "It is a common practice. Nothing to create a fuss about. Alcohol has a lower boiling point than water. If it is cooked properly for sufficient time, it will evaporate off mostly."

Another user wrote, "Relax, it’s called deglazing. Chefs add a splash of alcohol (wine, rum, whisky, etc.) to lift flavours from the pan, the heat burns off the alcohol, leaving only aroma and depth. No “bar license” needed, no one’s getting tipsy from mutton gravy."